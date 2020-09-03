Army Chief in Ladakh to Review Security Scenario Amid LAC Tensions

Tensions soared between the two countries again recently, with the Indian Army saying it had taken measures to consolidate their position and thwart Chinese intentions to change the status quo in the Pangong Tso region.

China violated diplomatic channels and “engaged in provocative military maneuvers in the late night of 29th and on 30th August in an attempt to change the status quo in the South Bank area of Pangong Lake,” the Ministry of External Affairs had said.

“On 31st August, even as the ground commanders of the two sides were in discussions to de-escalate the situation, the Chinese troops again engaged in provocative action. Due to the timely defensive action, the Indian side was able to prevent these attempts to unilaterally alter the status quo,” it added.