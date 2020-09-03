Army Chief in Ladakh to Review Security Scenario Amid LAC Tensions
During his two-day visit, top commanders will brief him on the ground situation in eastern Ladakh, reports said.
Indian Army Chief General MM Naravane reached Ladakh early on Thursday, 3 September, to review the overall security scenario, reports said, amid heightened tensions between India and China along the Line of Actual Control (LAC).
During his two-day visit, top commanders will brief him on the ground situation in eastern Ladakh, sources cited by news agency PTI said. He will also review the operational preparedness of troops who are engaged in a standoff with their Chinese counterparts since May, ANI reported.
Recent Escalation of Tensions
Tensions soared between the two countries again recently, with the Indian Army saying it had taken measures to consolidate their position and thwart Chinese intentions to change the status quo in the Pangong Tso region.
China violated diplomatic channels and “engaged in provocative military maneuvers in the late night of 29th and on 30th August in an attempt to change the status quo in the South Bank area of Pangong Lake,” the Ministry of External Affairs had said.
“On 31st August, even as the ground commanders of the two sides were in discussions to de-escalate the situation, the Chinese troops again engaged in provocative action. Due to the timely defensive action, the Indian side was able to prevent these attempts to unilaterally alter the status quo,” it added.
