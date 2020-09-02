India’s Claim of Pre-Empting Activity Shows it Acted First: China

The statement comes as Brigade Commander level talks between India and China were held at 10 am on Wednesday in Chushul, reported ANI, quoting Indian Army Sources.

On Monday a reportedly ‘stormy’ Brigade-Commander level Flag meeting had taken place, as well.

This comes in the aftermath of tensions that soared at the LAC, with the Indian Army announcing that it had taken measures to consolidate their position and thwart Chinese intentions to change the status quo in the Pangong Tso region in Ladakh.