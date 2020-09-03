‘September Crucial, India to Gain in Winter Standoff With China’

On the night of 29-30 August, Chinese troops violated the previous consensus and carried out “provocative action”, even as ground commanders of the two sides were engaged in discussions to de-escalate the volatile situation.

China’s military manoeuvres near Pangong Tso lake show fresh signs of escalating tensions.

The Quint spoke with Lt Gen (Retd) Satish Dua, to understand the implications of the latest military action. According to him, the month of September will be crucial as it is the last period for resupplying troops and figuring out logistics before winter sets in.