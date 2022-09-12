India-China Border Conflict: What Does PP-15 Disengagement Mean for Future?

Besides this, the Chinese massed 50,000 troops close to the Line Of Actusl Control(LAC). This violated Article IV of the 1996 treaty on military Confidence-Building Measures (CBMs) which restricts the use of firearms during faceoffs. This also states that both sides should avoid holding large-scale military exercises involving more than one Division, (roughly 15,000 troops) near the LAC.

Secondly, it mentions that if there was an exercise of more than a Brigade of 5000 troops on either side, there should be a prior notification of the type and duration of the exercise.

However, the Chinese troop deployment remains unchanged as of now, as well as a comparable Indian counter-deployment.

In the real world, there is no turning the clock back. Even if India can now persuade the Chinese to back off in the two remaining areas in Depsang and Charging Nala area, things will not change.