'Anti-Encroachment' Drive in Gujarat's Himmatnagar After Ram Navami Clashes

After Delhi and Madhya Pradesh, a demolition drive against allegedly illegal encroachments was carried out in Gujarat's Himmatnagar on Tuesday, 26 April, where communal violence had broken out on Ram Navami.

The demolition drive was carried out by the municipal body in the Chhapariya locality of the Sabarkantha district, wherein bulldozers were used to raze alleged illegal settlements. A large number of police personnel were deployed in the area, news agency ANI reported, citing Chief Municipal Officer Navneet Patel.

Earlier, a similar drive was carried out in Anand district's Khambhat.