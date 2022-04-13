Khargone: Law of Land Demolished, Along With Homes and Shops

The local Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) said they were illegal but Madhya Pradesh home minister gave the real reason: "Those who pelt stones, their homes will become a pile of stones," said Narottam Mishra, after violence broke out in Khargone.

But residents of Khargone's Choti Mohan Talkies area claim that the violence on the day of Ram Navami did not take place in the area where homes were demolished.