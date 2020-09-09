‘I Was Called a Terrorist From Shaheen Bagh’: Sharjeel Usmani

“Aap ke liye jo log jail mein hai, jinn logo ne aapke liye lada hai, unke chehre mat bhooliyega (Do not forget the faces of those who fought for you and are languishing in jail),” said Sharjeel Usmani, a 23-year old anti-CAA activist, who was arrested by Uttar Pradesh ATS (Anti Terrorist Squad), on 8 July 2020, in connection with the violence that broke out on AMU campus on 15 December 2019.

Usmani was granted bail on Wednesday, 2 September, by an Aligarh Sessions Court in cases ‘682’ and ‘697’ under sections 153A, 147, 188, 353 of IPC, and 67 of the IT Act.

The sections included promotion of communal disharmony, unlawful assembly, disobedience of directions of the public servant, assault against public servants.