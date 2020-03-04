An Architect Explains Why India Doesn’t Need Central Vista Revamp

A new Parliament, demolition of iconic structures like the Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA), a Rajpath which isn’t fully accessible to the public – PM Modi’s ambitious Central Vista redevelopment project is set to change the landscape of Delhi.

But the Central Vista revamp is not just a project about Delhi. It aims to redevelop the 3 km stretch from Rashtrapati Bhavan to India Gate in Lutyens’ Delhi – the heart of India’s political power. Does India need a Central Vista redevelopment? Is the vision of the redevelopment, as envisaged by Ahmedabad-based firm HCP Design, aligned with what the planners of Delhi originally wanted for the city?

The Quint spoke to Narayan Moorthy, a Delhi-based architect and part of Lokpath India, a citizens’ collective which includes architects, urban planners, environmentalists and social activists.

Moorthy argues that the proposed Central Vista redevelopment might not be a good idea. Here’s why.