'Would Not Like to Comment': Law Minister on Supreme Court Slamming Nupur Sharma
A bench of the apex court had castigated Sharma on 1 July for her derogatory remarks against Prophet Muhammad.
One day after the Supreme Court of India slammed suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma for her controversial remarks on Prophet Muhammad, Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju on Saturday, 2 July, said that he will discuss the matter at an appropriate platform.
"First of all, as a Law Minister, it is not proper for me to comment on the judgment as well as the observation made by the Supreme Court bench. Even if I do not like the judgment or I have a serious objection to the manner in which the observations are made, I would not like to comment," stated the minister to ANI news agency in Hyderabad.
"I would not like to make a direct comment or reference on the Supreme Court's observation. It is an oral observation and not a part of a judgment," he added.
A bench of the Supreme Court consisting of Justices Surya Kant and JB Pardiwala castigated Nupur Sharma on 1 July for her derogatory remarks against Prophet Muhammad, saying that she should apologise to the whole nation.
"The way she has ignited emotions across the country. This lady is singlehandedly responsible for what is happening in the country. We saw the debate on how she was incited... She should apologise to the whole country," Bar and Bench quoted Justice Surya Kant as saying.
