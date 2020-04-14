‘We, the People of India’: PM Invokes Ambedkar in COVID-19 Address

On the occasion of Dr BR Ambedkar’s 129th birth anniversary, PM Narendra Modi invoked the dreams and legacy of the architect of the Indian Constitution while announcing an extension of the nationwide lockdown.

Beginning his speech on 14 April with a reference to a line from the Indian Constitution, PM Modi said, “I am well aware of the problems you have faced – some for food, some for movement from place to place, and others for staying away from homes and families. However, for the sake of your country, you are fullling your duties like a disciplined soldier. This is the power of ‘We, the People of India’ that our Constitution talks about.”