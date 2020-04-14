‘We, the People of India’: PM Invokes Ambedkar in COVID-19 Address
On the occasion of Dr BR Ambedkar’s 129th birth anniversary, PM Narendra Modi invoked the dreams and legacy of the architect of the Indian Constitution while announcing an extension of the nationwide lockdown.
Beginning his speech on 14 April with a reference to a line from the Indian Constitution, PM Modi said, “I am well aware of the problems you have faced – some for food, some for movement from place to place, and others for staying away from homes and families. However, for the sake of your country, you are fullling your duties like a disciplined soldier. This is the power of ‘We, the People of India’ that our Constitution talks about.”
“This display of our collective strength, by us, the people of India, is a true tribute to Baba Saheb Doctor Bhim Rao Ambedkar on his birth anniversary. Baba Saheb’s life inspires us to combat each challenge with determination and hard work. I bow before Baba Saheb on behalf of all of us.”PM Narendra Modi
PM Modi on Tuesday announced that the lockdown across the country will be extended till 3 May to fight the coronavirus pandemic, saying the measure has produced a significant outcome in containing the rapid spread of the disease.
Referring to three words used by the PM in his speech that outlined the plan to fight coronavirus, senior SC lawyer Vrinda Grover pointed out that “Laxman Rekha, Agnipariksha and Saptapadi” are “Brahmanical patriarchal Hindu norms”.
