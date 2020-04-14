PM Modi’s Lockdown Address: 7 Guidelines for Citizens

1. Taking care of the elderly and senior citizens

2. Using masks made at home

3. To maintain immunity follow the Ministry of AYUSH guidelines

4. Downloading Aarogya Setu App and urging others to use them too.

5. Taking care of the poor and needy and providing them the necessary assistance including food, medical aid etc. “We have kept in mind the interests of the poor and daily wage workers. The harvesting of rabi crops is also underway. The central and state governments are working together to ensure that farmers face minimum problems,” said PM Modi.

6. Not firing anyone from jobs: In his address, Modi told employers, “Be kind to people who work with you in your business and industry. Please don’t terminate your employees”.

7. Respecting people who are helping us in this crisis, like healthcare workers, sanitation workers, the police.