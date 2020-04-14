As Modi Extends Lockdown, Twitter Reacts With Hilarious Memes
On 14 April, PM Narendra Modi addressed the nation to announce the extension of the ongoing 21-day lockdown amid the COVID-19 pandemic. He announced that the lockdown will be extended till 3 May. He also mentioned that the government will come out with extensive guidelines on Wednesday, 15 April. Naturally, the announcement inspired a hilarious meme fest on Twitter.
Check it out:
For all the Star Wars fans out there
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
