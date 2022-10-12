Amazon Diwali Sale 2022: OnePlus 10R 5G Price Drops To Rs 32,999 - Details Here

On the eve of Amazon Diwali Sale 2022, the e-commerce giant is offering heavy discounts and exciting offers on several 5G smartphones including OnePlus 10R. Customers must know that the price of OnePlus 10R 5G phone in India has dropped to Rs 32,999 during the Amazon Diwali Sale. People can get this phone even at a cheaper price if they avail the bank and exchange offers.

Let us find more details about the OnePlus 10R 5G Amazon Diwali offer below.