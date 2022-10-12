Amazon Diwali Sale 2022: OnePlus 10R 5G Price Drops To Rs 32,999 - Details Here
OnePlus 10R 5G price drops to Rs 32,999 from Rs 38,999 in India during the Amazon Diwali Sale 2022.
On the eve of Amazon Diwali Sale 2022, the e-commerce giant is offering heavy discounts and exciting offers on several 5G smartphones including OnePlus 10R. Customers must know that the price of OnePlus 10R 5G phone in India has dropped to Rs 32,999 during the Amazon Diwali Sale. People can get this phone even at a cheaper price if they avail the bank and exchange offers.
Let us find more details about the OnePlus 10R 5G Amazon Diwali offer below.
Amazon Diwali Offer for OnePlus 10R 5G in India: Price Dropped To Rs 32,999 - Details Here
The OnePlus 10R 5G is currently sold in India at a price of Rs 38,999. After Amazon Diwali Festival Sale discount, the smartphone can be purchased at Rs 32,999. This means that customers are getting a discount of Rs 6000. There is also a good news for ICICI credit card holders, they can purchase the OnePlus 10R 5G phone at Rs 30,999 only after availing the instant discount of Rs 2000. Besides, all these discounts, customers can also take advantage of an amazing exchange offer. People who are interested in purchasing OnePlus 10R under exchange offer will get an offer of Rs 15,850. However, there will be some terms and conditions applicable to this exchange offer. Therefore, customers must go through them carefully before sealing the deal.
OnePlus 10R 5G: Features and Specs
Following are some of the features and specs of OnePlus 10R 5G phone that you must know before purchasing it during the Amazon Diwali Sale 2022.
Supports 5G connectivity.
Good camera with awesome picture quality especially under ideal lighting conditions.
80W fast charger with fast charging capability.
5,000mAh battery.
Stereo speakers for better sound quality.
A 6.7-inch AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate.
To know detailed information about the features and specifications of OnePlus 10R, visit the official website of Amazon.
