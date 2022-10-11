Flipkart Big Diwali Sale 2022 Started: Check Discounts and Offers on Smartphones
Flipkart Big Diwali Sale 2022 has started. Check out the exciting offers and discounts on smartphones.
The most awaited sale of the season 'Flipkart Big Diwali Sale 2022' is live now. The sale started from 10 October midnight for Flipkart Plus members and from today, 11 October for all other users. People who missed out the the Flipkart Big Billion Days and Dussehra sale 2022 must grab the opportunity and purchase smartphones of their choice with amazing discounts and offers. The sale will last for 6 days till Sunday, 16 October 2022.
During the Flipkart Big Diwali Sale 2022, Users will get heavy discounts on mobile phones, Tv, home appliances, and other gadgets. Amazing bank offers will also be offered to the users. A 10 percent discount will be given to SBI card holders, 5 percent discount to Axis bank card holders, and 10 percent discount and cashback offers are valid on UPI and Paytm transactions.
Let us find out some amazing offers and discounts on smartphones like Nothing Phone (1), Pixel 6a, Galaxy S21 FE, Realme GT Neo 3T, and more.
Flipkart Big Diwali Sale 2022 Begins Today, 11 October: Here Are the Discounts and Offers on Smartphones
Following is the list of some amazing discounts and offers on different smartphones.
Nothing Phone (1): During the Flipkart Big Diwali Sale 2022, Nothing Phone (1) is now available at a discounted price of Rs 27,000. This price also includes SBI bank offer.
Google Pixel 6a: People will get Google Pixel 6a at a discounted price of Rs Rs 27,999 during the ongoing Flipkart Big Diwali Sale. The price is inclusive of SBI bank offer.
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE (5G): After availing the SBI bank offer, customers will be able to purchase Galaxy S21 FE (5G) at a discounted price of Rs 34,000 during the Flipkart Big Diwali Sale.
Realme GT 2: After including all the bank offers, the smartphone will be available at a price of Rs Rs 26,999 during the Flipkart Big Diwali Sale.
Motorola Edge 30 Fusion: Customers must be excited to know that the Flipkart Big Diwali Sale offers you Motorola Edge 30 Fusion smartphone at a discounted price of Rs 35,499. However, the price is inclusive of bank offers.
Samsung Galaxy S22+: During the Flipkart Big Diwali Sale 2022, the smartphone will be available to customers at a discounted price of Rs 57,000 (including SBI bank offer).
Poco F4 5G: Get your hands on this smartphone at a discounted price of Rs Rs 21,999 during the ongoing Flipkart Big Diwali Sale 2022. The price is inclusive of bank offers.
Realme GT Neo: The original price of the smartphone is Rs 36,999. After discounts offered by the Flipkart Big Diwali Sale, the smartphone is available at Rs 27,999. Besides, an amount of Rs 16,900 Off is applicable on exchange offers.
