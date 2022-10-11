Flipkart Big Diwali Sale 2022 Started: Check Discounts and Offers on Smartphones

Following is the list of some amazing discounts and offers on different smartphones.

Nothing Phone (1): During the Flipkart Big Diwali Sale 2022, Nothing Phone (1) is now available at a discounted price of Rs 27,000. This price also includes SBI bank offer.

Google Pixel 6a: People will get Google Pixel 6a at a discounted price of Rs Rs 27,999 during the ongoing Flipkart Big Diwali Sale. The price is inclusive of SBI bank offer.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE (5G): After availing the SBI bank offer, customers will be able to purchase Galaxy S21 FE (5G) at a discounted price of Rs 34,000 during the Flipkart Big Diwali Sale.

Realme GT 2: After including all the bank offers, the smartphone will be available at a price of Rs Rs 26,999 during the Flipkart Big Diwali Sale.