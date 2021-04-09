Caste War Allegation Emerges As 2 Dalits Killed In TN’s Arakkonam

Thirumavalavan strongly condemned the incident calling it an attack by ‘murderous fanatics’.

VCK has has emerged as the only face of assertive Dalit politics in the state. Their rival, Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK), is rallying for the rights of the Vanniyar community. The two parties have often clashed, especially for reservation rights for their respective communities.

In the 2021 Assembly elections, VCK contested in an alliance with Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and Congress while PMK went with All Indian Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The election in this constituency was a contest between S Ravi of the AIADMK and Gauthama Sanna of the VCK.

“Dalits have been attacked at several places in Tamil Nadu after the voting concluded. The fear of losing the elections has caused some from the AIADMK-BJP-PMK alliance to indulge in violence. Violence against Dalits has also taken place in Kattumannarkoil, Vaanur, Thiruporur, Krishnagiri and Ariyalur constituencies,” Thirumavalavan mentioned in his note.

He also claimed that Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami encouraged caste-fanatics for his own political gains. “Caste fanatics are unable to digest the fact that the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance, which includes the VCK, will achieve a massive victory in the Tamil Nadu legislative Assembly elections. These murders are proof that these religious and caste fanatics have a dangerous plot to destroy Tamil Nadu. In these circumstances, we call upon all democratic forces to condemn this caste atrocity in the strongest terms,” he said.