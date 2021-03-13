AIADMK’s EPS Dabbles With Caste Equations To Counter Communal Tag

In the last three months, EPS announced several election sops.

He first consolidated seven Scheduled Caste sub-castes under one SC category, titled Devendrakula Vellalar. He then offered sub-caste reservation for the Vanniyars within the Most Backward Classes (MBC) category.

The Vanniyar caste members were given 10 per cent reservation within the MBC category which gets 20 per cent reservation in educational institutions and government jobs. That is, half of the MBC reservation will now go to the Vanniyars.

De-notified tribes were given 7.5 per cent reservation within the MBC category and 2.5 per cent reservation was extended to the rest of the castes within the MBC fold.