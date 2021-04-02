Drive Fascist BJP Away From TN: VCK Chief Thol Thirumavalavan 

The Tamil Nadu BJP had earlier locked horns with the Lok Sabha MP over his call for a ban on Manusmriti and his views on Sanatana dharma.

Responding to criticism that the VCK was given ‘merely six seats’, Thirumavalavan said that their partnership with DMK is ‘strong as ever’ and that that will seal their victory.

“Stalin remains up to date. He has become social media savvy. Also, he has kept his alliance partners together. DMK is contesting in 124 constituencies. And we are sure they will win over 120 seats. Stalin has a detailed game plan to handle the polls,” he said.