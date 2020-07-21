‘Dr Kafeel Khan Taught Me to Be a Human First, Physician Later’

We were all absorbed into this new exciting and refreshingly inspiring class of his. Final year in medical school is considered the toughest, but the way Dr Khan taught us, one has to agree that he took some load off our shoulders. He would often ask questions in class and himself lead us to the answers, so it felt like you knew it all along. The help from this positive reinforcement was multifold, even students who were not faring well otherwise started doing well in his papers.

Despite all his monumental achievements, his humility and dedication to work were exemplary.