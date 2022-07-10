'People Scared To Come After Cleric's Remarks': Ajmer Dargah Vendors Face Losses

Another local vendor said that they have witnessed an estimated loss of Rs 50 crore due to the cleric's statements. Stating that all shop owners are out of business, he said, "Forget about private vehicles, even buses are arriving here empty."

Meanwhile, a hotel owner in the area said that the Udaipur murder and the remarks of the cleric have together led to a "complete loss of sales."

"Our sales were good last year. But following the Udaipur murder and the issues that ensued, we have been witnessing a complete loss of business. All our rooms are vacant. Those who had made advance booking of rooms too have cancelled now," he added.