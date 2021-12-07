Expelled AIADMK Leader Sasikala Meets Rajinikanth at His Poes Garden Residence

Expelled AIADMK interim General Secretary VK Sasikala called on South Indian superstar Rajinikanth at his Poes Garden residence in Chennai.



Rajinikanth's wife Latha was also present during the meeting that took place on the evening of Monday, 6 December.



Sources in Sasikala's camp told IANS that she had met Rajinikanth to congratulate him on winning the prestigious Dada Saheb Phalke award for lifetime contribution to Indian cinema.