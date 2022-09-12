The Diary of an Acid-Attack Survivor in West Bengal

She claims that the survivors need a lot of financial help, but there are several loopholes in the state compensation scheme for survivors.

She tells The Quint, “If the survivor gets compensated by an existing insurance company, then he or she will not be liable for state compensation. Another loophole is that if the attack results in no loss of pay, then the survivor is not liable for compensation.”

Both Bhomick and Jadav said that this loophole makes students or teenagers unable to benefit from the scheme, since they have no source of income. Jadav further claimed that kids are being targeted more in recent years. She further notes that most cases of acid-attacks are by jilted lovers.

Studies have shown that jilted lovers are one of the primary reasons behind acid-attacks across the county.