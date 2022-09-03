NCRB Data Shows Women Unsafe Even in Secure Spaces: Are Policymakers Listening?

I still remember the tension and anxiety my parents went through when I first came to Delhi, in 2013, for work. The Nirbhaya gang-rape and murder of 2012 was still fresh on everyone’s mind. My parents, like many others, had every reason to worry for their daughter’s safety. Ten years later after the incident shook the country, little has changed in India's national capital or in the rest of the country.

Every girl who steps out of her house, whether or not one belongs to this state, or lives with their families, safety continues to remain a concern – if not blatant, somewhere on the back of their mind.