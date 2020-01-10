India World No 1 in Acid Attacks – With Least Convictions

Twenty-three-year-old Pragya Singh was travelling on a train from Varanasi to Delhi in 2006, 12 days after her wedding, when she was attacked with acid. The man attacked her because she rejected his marriage proposal.

"He thought this was the easiest way to destroy my life," Pragya tells The Quint.

She survived 40 percent burns and more than 15 corrective surgeries in the last 14 years. After languishing in court for more than 2.5 years, while she was still battling severe physical and mental trauma, the attacker was sentenced to just 4.5 years in jail.

In India, at least one case of acid attack occurs every day. However, the country with the most number of acid attacks has the least number of convictions – less than 5 percent – say activists who work closely with acid attack victims.