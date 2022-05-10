Lucknow: ABVP Stages Protest Over Professor's Remarks on Kashi Vishwanath Temple

Members of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) staged a protest in Lucknow University on Tuesday, 10 May, after comments made by a Hindi professor regarding the ongoing Kashi Vishwanath Temple-Gyanvapi Mosque issue in a YouTube debate.

The professor, Ravikant Chandan, had cited a book by Indian freedom fighter Pattabhi Sitaramayya in which the latter allegedly says that the Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi was demolished by Mughal ruler Aurangzeb after a Hindu queen travelling with him, along with other Hindu kings and queens, was found in the sanctum sanctorum of the temple, having been raped.

He added that Aurangzeb was angered by the saints at the temple for raping the woman, and thus demolished the structure.