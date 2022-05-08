Three From Two Different Mosques Booked for Using Loudspeakers in Mumbai

Mumbai Police has booked three people in two different instances of having used loudspeakers for everyday early morning prayers before the mandated time of 6 am. The incident took place in suburban areas of Bandra and Santacruz in Mumbai.

According to a PTI report, the first case was registered when the Nurani Mosque in Bandra West relayed a prayer at 5:15 am through a loudspeaker. The on-duty police constable who filed the complaint about hearing the azan before the permissible time said that the act was in violation of Supreme Court directives that ban noise pollution between 10 pm and 6 am.