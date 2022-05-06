Man Beaten to Death for Using Loudspeaker in Gujarat Temple, 6 Arrested
The six persons accused of killing the man are from his own community.
As many as six persons were arrested in Gujarat's Mehsana on Thursday, 5 May, for allegedly beating a 42-year-old man from their own community to death for using a loudspeaker in a temple.
The victim, named Jashwantji Thakor, was a daily wage earner, The Times of India reported Langhnaj Police as saying.
The police also took the statement of the victim's brother, Ajit, and accordingly lodged an FIR against the suspects, namely Sadaji Thakor, Vishnuji Thakor, Babuji Thakor, Jayantiji Thakor, and Vinuji Thakor.
The Incident
The victim's brother, Ajit, told the police that he and Jashwantji were performing an aarti on Wednesday at the Meldi Mata temple on the loudspeaker when the incident allegedly occurred.
"We were performing the aarti on the loudspeaker. At the time, Sadaji approached us and asked why we were playing the loudspeaker so loudly. We told him we were performing an aarti. Irked, Sadaji began abusing us for playing the loudspeaker," said Ajit, as per The Times of India.
When the brothers objected to Sadaji's behaviour, he called the five other accused who rushed to the spot and started beating the brothers with sticks.
"The five men were carrying sticks with which they attacked the two of us. Our 10-year-old nephew called for his mother who then informed the police about the brawl," Ajit added in the FIR.
After the incident occurred, villagers rushed the brothers to the Mehsana civil hospital, and then moved them to a hospital in Ahmedabad. Jashwantji died while receiving treatment for his injuries, while Ajit sustained a fracture on his hand.
(With inputs from The Times of India.)
