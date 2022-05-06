Man Beaten to Death for Using Loudspeaker in Gujarat Temple, 6 Arrested

The victim's brother, Ajit, told the police that he and Jashwantji were performing an aarti on Wednesday at the Meldi Mata temple on the loudspeaker when the incident allegedly occurred.

"We were performing the aarti on the loudspeaker. At the time, Sadaji approached us and asked why we were playing the loudspeaker so loudly. We told him we were performing an aarti. Irked, Sadaji began abusing us for playing the loudspeaker," said Ajit, as per The Times of India.

When the brothers objected to Sadaji's behaviour, he called the five other accused who rushed to the spot and started beating the brothers with sticks.

"The five men were carrying sticks with which they attacked the two of us. Our 10-year-old nephew called for his mother who then informed the police about the brawl," Ajit added in the FIR.