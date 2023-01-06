AAP-BJP Councillors Come Down to Fisticuffs; MCD Mayor Election Postponed

The councillors of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), on Friday, 6 January, came down to fisticuffs – literally – in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) Civic Centre where they had gathered to elect the mayor for Delhi.

Why did they clash? The immediate trigger for the pushing, jostling, climbing on desks and falling down from them was the fact that the temporary speaker Satya Sharma started the swearing-in session of councillors by inviting the nominated members, first.

AAP insisted that elected members should be sworn in first and rushed to the centre of the house, shouting in protest when Sharma invited alderman Manoj Kumar to take the oath.

What happened then? The BJP members countered AAP by shouting slogans of their own and the two sides got in a heated debate. This soon led to a brawl and the councillors were seen pushing and shoving each other.