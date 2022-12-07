Delhi MCD Elections: Who Will Be Delhi Mayor and What Challenges Does AAP Face?

The AAP is faced with a couple of challenges in its election of a mayor. First, the mayor is normally elected in April, at the winning party's first meeting of the financial year.

But the elections, which were scheduled for 9 March, were delayed following the Centre's announcement of the unification of the three MCDs.

The delay in elections means that AAP has to decide whether it will elect a mayor for the remaining three months of the financial year.

If AAP decides to do so, they'll next have to approach the Central government with a request to change the schedule of the party's first meeting as well as the mayor and deputy mayor's appointment and oath-taking ceremonies from April to December, since the elections only took place in December.

In response to the postponement of elections, which were slated for March, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal called out the Centre's choice and timing of the announcement, saying that the exercise could have been done at any point in the previous seven years, but that the BJP chose to write to the Election Commission in March to delay the polls.

Under section 514A of the amended Delhi Municipal Corporation Act, till a mayor is elected, a Special Officer can be appointed by the Centre, to disperse of the MCD's functions till the first party meeting and mayoral election.

The Centre appointed 1992-batch IAS officer Ashwani Kumar as the special officer in the unified MCD in May 2022.