AAP May Be Trying a Course Correction Among Delhi Muslims. Will it Work?

With the BJP deciding to give the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) a contest, the focus in Delhi has shifted to the 6 January election for the positions of Mayor, Deputy Mayor and three posts in Municipal Corporation of Delhi's standing committee.

The BJP firmly believes that it has a chance. "Look what happened in Chandigarh," is a common refrain among Delhi BJP leaders, who remind how the party managed to take of the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation through alleged defections from AAP.

AAP is quietly optimisitic and say that the BJP has failed to engineer any major defections in Delhi.

If AAP retains its numbers, its candidates Shelly Oberoi and Aaley Mohammad Iqbal will be elected as Delhi's Mayor and Deputy Mayor respectively and Sarika Chaudhary, Mohini Jeenwal and Aamil Malik would be elected as members of the standing committee.