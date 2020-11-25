‘Dangerous’: Chidambaram on RBI Proposal on Corporates in Banking

He also added that “it is no secret which politically connected business houses will get the first licences and increase their monopolistic power” if the proposal is administered.

Speaking for the importance of neutrality of banks, which is maintained even in developed economies, Chidambaram said “It is shocking that such an idea should have been presented to the people as though it has the imprimatur of experts and the endorsement of the RBI.”

Raghuram Rajan’s Critique

Previously, former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan, along with former Deputy Governor Viral Acharya, also delivered a critique for the proposal through a post on LinkedIn. The post read, "The history of such connected lending is invariably disastrous - how can the bank make good loans when it is owned by the borrower?”

Calling it a “bad idea” they encouraged “sticking to the tried and tested limits on corporate involvement in banking”, especially in today’s time, while the nation continues to “learn from failures like IL&FS and Yes Bank.”

"It will further exacerbate the concentration of economic (and political) power in certain business houses” they added, noting that the banks can succumb to political pressure if they’re controlled by politically inclined business houses.