RBI Must be Blamed: Bank Employees Association on LVB’s Collapse

AIBEA has demanded a thorough probe into the culpability of the RBI. They say when the RBI was well aware of the continuous losses the bank was facing, it should have taken corrective measures.

“RBI is a doctor for the banks, knows the ailments, but instead of giving medicines, they have aggravated the problem by declaring a death certificate,” Venkatachalam told The Quint.

The RBI has superseded the board of directors of LVB for 30 days and appointed TN Manoharan, the former Non-Executive Chairman of Canara Bank as Administrator.

The bank was also put off prompt corrective action (PCA) norms indicating that it needed correction.