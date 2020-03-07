‘SBI Rescue Plan is Bizarre’: P Chidambaram on Yes Bank Fiasco

Congress leader P Chidambaram on Saturday, 7 March, termed as ‘bizarre’ the plan to have SBI invest Rs 2,450 crore to revive Yes Bank. He was addressing a press conference at Congress headquarters in New Delhi along with party spokesperson Randeep Surjewala.

“The plan appears to be that SBI will invest Rs 2,450 crore to pick up a 49 percent stake in the restructured capital of the bank at a price not less than Rs 10/share, face value, Rs 2. This is bizarre when the net worth of the bank is perhaps zero,” he said.

Chalking out a solution to the crisis, he added: