Heroin Bust Worth Rs 215 Cr: Africa-South India-Delhi Route Found

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, a new trade route for drugs of a different kind has emerged, baffling India's Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB). Sourced from Africa, smuggled into South India and then shipped North – this is the latest channel for the illegal trafficking of heroin in India.

The NCB and the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) have found that heroin loads have been landing at airports in Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Telangana. Heroin – popularly known as smack – is consumed intravenously and sniffed in powder form. The destination for much of this heroin is reportedly New Delhi, where consumers wait in line.

Here’s an inside look at India's South-North Heroin route, its drug mules, and its consumer market.