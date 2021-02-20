Bengal BJP Youth Leader Pamela Goswami Arrested With Cocaine

Sources in the police tell The Quint that cops were following Goswami's car for some time and tracked her this time too.

On searching her bags, they allegedly found 100 gm of cocaine.

“She was involved in drug trafficking for quite some time. Today, we got information that she along with her supplier Prabir was reaching the spot to hand over the drugs to the purchasers,” said a police officer, reported news agency PTI.

Goswami was taken to the Kolkata Police headquarters at Lalbazar and then taken to the Alipore Police Station.

When being taken to the station, Goswami allegedly shouted "I have been falsely accused," reported India Today.

Before joining the BJYM in 2019, Goswami was a model and has also done small roles in Bengali television serials. She has also reportedly been an air stewardess.

She was inducted into the party by Bengal BJP Chief Dilip Ghosh along with actor Rimjhim Mitra.

She is an observer for BJYM Hooghly district apart from being General Secretary of BJYM Bengal.