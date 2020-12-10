NCB Arrests B'wood Makeup Artiste For Possessing Cocaine: Report

On Thursday (10 December), the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) arrested a Bollywood makeup artiste and hairstylist, along with an auto-rickshaw driver for possessing 11 grams of cocaine and Rs 56,000 in cash, said to be the proceeds of the drug's sales, as per a report by NDTV.

The NCB's Mumbai Zonal Unit said in a statement that the duo were arrested from Oshiwara locality. "From the initial investigation we have found that one of the arrested, Suraj Godambe, is a hairstylist by profession", NCB Zonal Head Sameer Wankhede said. The other person is said to be Lalchandra Yadav.