2,000 Signatories & CM Soren Condemn NIA’s Arrest of Stan Swamy 

A group of 2,000 signatories released a statement on Friday, opposing the arrest of 83-year-old right activist Stan Swamy by the National Investigation Agency, in connection to the Elgar Parishad case.

The signatories include scholars and activists like Jean Drèze, professor Nandini Sundar, lawyer Rebecca John and author Natasha Badhwar,

“The inhuman and insincere act of the NIA authorities in arresting Stan Swamy stands out for its sheer vindictiveness, for Stan fully cooperated with the investigating officers of the NIA when they questioned him at his residence in Bagaicha for over 15 hours (from 27-30 July and on 6 August),” the signatories said in the statement.