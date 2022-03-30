2 Repair Workers Dead After Falling Into Delhi Jal Board Sewer Plant in Kondli

Two workers conducting repair work at a sewage treatment plant in Delhi's Kondli died after falling in a pit at the site on Wednesday, 30 March.

The bodies of Nitesh, 25, and Yashdev, 35, were lifted out of the pit at the Delhi Jal Board sewerage plant in Kondli with the help of a fire brigade, and were rushed to the Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital, where they were declared dead.

Two fire tenders had been rushed to the site after a call was received by the city's emergency services at 5:06, Delhi Fire Chief Atul Garg said.

A case is being registered in connection with the incident, as per Additional DCP (East Delhi) Vinit Kumar.