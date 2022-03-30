Delhi Will Be Under 'Severe Heat Wave' on 30-31 March, IMD Issues Warning

Stating that heat wave could lead to moderate health concern for vulnerable people eg, infants, elderly, people with chronic diseases, the IMD also warned of an increased likelihood of heat illness symptoms in people who are either exposed to sun for a prolonged period or doing heavy work.

The actions suggested includes avoiding heat exposure, keeping cool and avoiding dehydration, drinking sufficient water, even if not feeling thirsty, wearing lightweight, light-coloured, loose, cotton clothes, and covering the head by use of cloth, hat, or umbrella etc.

A major advice for avoiding dehydration is the use of ORS, homemade drinks such as lassi, torani (rice water), lemon water, buttermilk, etc. and keeping yourself hydrated.