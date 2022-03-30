Delhi Will Be Under 'Severe Heat Wave' on 30-31 March, IMD Issues Warning
IMD has predicted severe heat wave conditions for Wednesday, 30 March and Thursday, 31 March.
Delhi-NCR is in the grip of a heat wave with the majority of the stations recording maximum temperatures ranging from 39 to 41.5 degrees Celsius while Safdarjung – considered the base station for Delhi – recording 39.2 degrees Celsius, a departure of plus 7 from the normal, on Tuesday, 29 March.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted severe heat wave conditions for Wednesday, 30 March and Thursday, 31 March, as maximum temperature at Safdarjung is likely to be hovering at 40 degrees Celsius.
Apart from Delhi-NCR, the IMD said that the heat wave spell is likely to continue for next 4-5 days over northwest, central, and west India.
According to IMD, during the hot weather period (March to July), surface temperatures over many parts of India abnormally shoot up, particularly over north and central India.
Heat wave is declared when the maximum temperature of a station is 40 degrees Celsius or more for plains and 30 degrees Celsius or more for hilly regions. Also, a departure of plus 4.5 degrees Celsius to 6.4 degrees Celsius qualifies as a heat wave while a departure of plus 6.4 degrees Celsius or more qualifies as a severe heat wave.
Across Delhi, Palam recorded 39.3 degrees Celsius, Lodhi Road (40.1), Ridge (40.2), Ayanagar (40.2), Jafarpur (40.0), Mungeshpur (39.6), Najafgarh (40.6), Narela (41.7), Pitampura (41.4), Sports Complex, Dwarka (41.5), and SPS Mayur Vihar recorded 38.4 degrees Celsius.
Similarly, Gurugram recorded 40.8 degrees Celsius, Faridabad 40.7 and Noida 39.4 degrees Celsius.
IMD Suggests Precautions To Avoid Dehydration, Heat-Related Illness
Stating that heat wave could lead to moderate health concern for vulnerable people eg, infants, elderly, people with chronic diseases, the IMD also warned of an increased likelihood of heat illness symptoms in people who are either exposed to sun for a prolonged period or doing heavy work.
The actions suggested includes avoiding heat exposure, keeping cool and avoiding dehydration, drinking sufficient water, even if not feeling thirsty, wearing lightweight, light-coloured, loose, cotton clothes, and covering the head by use of cloth, hat, or umbrella etc.
A major advice for avoiding dehydration is the use of ORS, homemade drinks such as lassi, torani (rice water), lemon water, buttermilk, etc. and keeping yourself hydrated.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.