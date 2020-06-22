Ministry of External Affairs on Monday, 22 June, condemned the abduction of a Sikh community leader named Nedan Singh in Afghanistan and said the targeting and persecution of minorities by “terrorists at the behest of their external supporters” is a matter of concern."We strongly condemn the abduction of Mr Nedan Singh, a leader of the Hindu and Sikh Community of Afghanistan, by terrorists," MEA spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said in a statement. He further added, "India is in touch with the Government of Afghanistan for ensuring safety , security and well being of the minority community in Afghanistan. We hope that the Government of Afghanistan would be able to secure safe and early release of Mr Nedan Singh.”According to Hindustan Times, Singh was kidnapped by unidentified persons in Tsamkani district of Paktia province in eastern Afghanistan last week. He was employed as a helper at a gurdwara.The abduction comes months after a terror attack on a gurudwara in the heart of Afghanistan's capital, Kabul, that had killed at least 25 people. The Islamic State (IS) terror group, which targeted Sikhs before in Afghanistan, had claimed responsibility for the attack on the gurudwara when 150 worshippers were inside the building.This horrific incident was condemned by India and many other countries such as the US and UK. Anti-Sikh sentiment has been on the rise in Afghanistan. (With inputs from Hindustan Times)Sikh Community Provides Langar To Protestors Of Black Lives Matter We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.