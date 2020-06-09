The Sikh community has been an ardent supporter of those fighting the good fight, be it feeding hundreds during the Delhi riots, or helping people in Australia during the bushfires or even providing food through langar to the distressed and needy during the deadly coronavirus pandemic.Keeping in line with their charitable spirit, or as they call langar- “god’s work”, the community has yet again come forward to support the protestors who’re protesting against racism in the US in light of the recent killing of George Floyd.30 cooks have been working hard in a gurdwara in Queens in New York city. This group of cooks have made and served over 1,45,000 meals in just 10 weeks. They’ve been providing free meals to those struggling during these distressing times, where a pandemic and the spirit of democracy are both threatening the citizens of the US. Hospital workers, people in poverty or just about anyone in search of a hot meal can walk into this gurdwara.In a report to the New York Time, Himmat Singh, coordinator at the World Sikh Parliament talked about how they want to help those who are peacefully protesting against the wrong and are going to peaceful protests to provide food to them.New York city has been amongst the top ranking hotspots for maximum number of COVID-19 cases around the world therefore the community is maintaining the strictest of hygiene measures.The food is prepared to keep all social distancing protocols in check as well as proper usage of face mask and gloves are made by all sevakars.Here’s lauding the good efforts of the Sikh community across the globe and hoping that these acts of humanity continue to revive the world.(With inputs from The New York Times)Even in Lockdown, Langar at Bangla Sahib Gurudwara Fed the Hungry We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.