In a Rare Alignment, 5 Planets May Be Visible in Sky Tomorrow: How To Watch?

Look up at the sky tomorrow night and you will be astonished by an amazing view without requiring a telescope. Five planets including Jupiter, Mercury, Venus, Uranus, and Mars can be viewed from Earth across the night sky in a rare alignment on 28 March 2023.

This rare astronomical event can be witnessed after sunset wherein the five celestial bodies will show up in an arc form along the crescent moon. Although, this will be a treat to eyes, according to experts, whether you can see this view or not will completely depend on your location.

According to Rick Fienberg, senior contributing editor of Sky & Telescope magazine, "People with an unobstructed view of the horizon and clear skies will have the best chance of seeing Jupiter and Mercury."