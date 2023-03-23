Actor Divyanka Tripathi ‘Excited’ After Experiencing Earthquake, Gets Called Out
Divyanka Tripathi shared an Instagram story saying that, 'she's excited to experience her first ever earthquake'
Celebrities often get caught up in their world of privilege and end up giving statements that are tone-deaf and insensitive.
The latest example is actor Divyanka Tripathi, who took to her social media during the earthquake, on March 21, that jolted Afghanistan and parts of North India.
Divyanka was seemingly excited to experience her first ever earthquake and shared a story on her Instagram account, which has caught the attention of the netizens.
In the clip, the actor could be heard saying, "Okay this is very exciting because I’m experiencing my life’s first earthquake… Gali mohalla sab neeche aa gayi hai. This is exciting, just for now, jab tak ke zyada nahi hota," (Okay this is very exciting because I’m experiencing my life’s first earthquake… Everyone from society is downstairs. This is exciting, just for now, at least till it doesn't become worse)
The video found its way to Twitter, and some netizens were quite upset with Divyanka's excitement given that just last month Syria and Turkey suffered a devastating earthquake leaving many people dead and injured.
One user wrote, "..I get she's excited I won't judge her for it. But there was no need to post this on social media. It's like she doesn't care about the 50000+ people who lost their lives last month due to the earthquake,"
Another user, too, chimed in with a response and wrote, "How do people find earthquake exciting? And they're literally filming it,"
Others came to her defense and said that people are overreacting to her video.
One user wrote, "Why are the people making it a huge issue. Her intentions were not wrong. She was just talking about herself so please don't take it in a wrong way & kindly don't use harsh words for her as she is a great human. She doesn't deserve these kinds of comments/hate"
