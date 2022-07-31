Lulu Mall Namaz Controversy: Local Court Grants Bail to All Six Arrested

Some members of the Akhil Bharatiya Hindu Mahasabha staged a sit-in protest at the gate of Lulu Mall on 14 July.

Shishir Chaturvedi, who claimed to be the national spokesperson of the Mahasabha, had alleged that people belonging to a particular community were being allowed to offer prayers inside the mall.

The mall, belonging to Abu Dhabi based Lulu group, was inaugurated by Adityanath earlier this month in presence of senior party leaders.

The mall authorities should also allow Hindus and other religions to offer prayers inside the mall, he had said.