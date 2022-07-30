CWG 2022: Mirabai Chanu Sets New Games Record, Wins India Its First Gold Medal

Mirabai Chanu started her campaign in the 49kg snatch category with a humungous 84kg lift in her first attempt. The Indian weightlifter looked in relative ease compared to the rest of her competitors.

She then went on to create a new Games record and Commonwealth record in her second attempt with an 88kg lift. However, the 27-year-old still had to wait for another day as she failed to cross the 90kg mark in her third attempt.

At the end of the first round, Mirabai was way ahead of the others with a massive 12kg lead over second-placed Marie Hanitra Roilya Ranaivosoa (76kg) of Mauritius and Loa Dika Toua (74kg) from Papua New Guinea, who finished third.