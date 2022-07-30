CWG 2022: Mirabai Chanu Sets New Games Record, Wins India Its First Gold Medal
Commonwealth Games 2022: The 27-year-old Manipuri lifted a total of 201 kg after two rounds.
Mirabai Chanu set a new Games record and won India its first gold medal at the 2022 Commonwealth Games after emerging winner in the women's 49kg weightlifting in Birmingham on Saturday.
The 27-year-old lifted a total of 201 kg after the two rounds, 29kg more than Marie Hanitra Roilya Ranaivosoa (172kg), who finished second, Meanwhile, Hannah Kaminski (171kg) of Canada took the bronze.
Mirabai, thus, became the third Indian weightlifter to win a medal in Birmingham after Sanket Sagar (men's 55kg) and P Gururaja (men's 61kg) who won silver and bronze respectively.
Mirabai Chanu started her campaign in the 49kg snatch category with a humungous 84kg lift in her first attempt. The Indian weightlifter looked in relative ease compared to the rest of her competitors.
She then went on to create a new Games record and Commonwealth record in her second attempt with an 88kg lift. However, the 27-year-old still had to wait for another day as she failed to cross the 90kg mark in her third attempt.
At the end of the first round, Mirabai was way ahead of the others with a massive 12kg lead over second-placed Marie Hanitra Roilya Ranaivosoa (76kg) of Mauritius and Loa Dika Toua (74kg) from Papua New Guinea, who finished third.
Mirabai then lifted a whopping 109kg to set a new Games record in the clean and jerk round. Despite a gold medal assured, the Indian weightlifter did not stop as she then went on to lift 113kg in her second attempt to improve the record she had set in her previous attempt.
The Manipuri tried to lift 115kg in her third and final attempt but failed to convert, nevertheless, handed India its maiden gold medal at the 2022 Commonwealth Games.
Mirabai successfully defended her Commonwealth Games gold medal as she had earlier won gold for India in the 48kg weightlifting at the 2018 edition of the quadrennial event in Gold Coast.
