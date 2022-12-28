Japan Records Highest-Ever COVID-19 Deaths in a Day – What We Know
Japan also reported 216,219 new coronavirus infections on Wednesday.
The health ministry of Japan on Wednesday, 28 December, recorded 415 COVID-19 deaths, marking the highest ever daily deaths due to the virus in the island nation.
Amid fears of a new wave, Japan also reported 216,219 new coronavirus infections on Wednesday – a four percent increase from the previous week – indicated a report by Reuters.
The big picture: However, the COVID rules in China, which is said to be witnessing a surge in cases, are being eased. China on Wednesday, announced that passport applications for international travel would resume in January.
Further, the country also lifted strict quarantine rules for international arrivals, signifying the end of a three-year restrictions on incoming travellers.
This comes even as health experts across the globe ring alarm bells regarding the situation in China, with no confirmation of the official numbers.
Meanwhile, in India, random tests were conducted on passengers arriving from abroad and around 39 passengers were found positive, say reports.
The country recorded 188 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking India's active caseload to 3,468.
Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya is slated to visit Delhi's Indira Gandhi International airport on Thursday, to take stock of the situation.
What's next: The central health ministry had reportedly said that the next 40 days are crucial for the subcontinent, cautioning against a possible surge.
Furthermore, the Indian government held mock drills in hospitals in several states and union territories on Tuesday to check whether the health facilities are equipped to deal with a rise in COVID-19 cases.
To know what other Indian states are doing, click here.
