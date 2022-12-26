Amid China COVID Surge, Centre to Hold Mock Drills in Hospitals – What We Know
Mock drills will be held in hospitals to check whether they are equipped to deal with a rise in COVID-19 cases.
Following the surge in COVID-19 cases in China, the Central government will hold mock drills in hospitals in several states and union territories on Tuesday, 27 December, to check whether the health facilities are equipped to deal with a rise in COVID-19 cases.
What other measures are states taking? Read on to know more.
New Year Mask Mandate: Karnataka’s Health Minister K Sudhakar has announced a mask mandate to celebrate the new year in pubs, restaurants, and bars. Besides, movie theatres and educational institutions will also have a mask mandate.
Delhi: Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia held a high-level review meeting on Monday, 26 December, to check Delhi’s readiness level in case COVID-19 cases rise.
On Monday, Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya also held a COVID-19 review meeting with the Indian Medical Association.
What's happening in China? China has been witnessing a surge in COVID-19 cases ever since it eased the strict policies that it was using to monitor the pandemic.
While official data from the country doesn't confirm this rise in cases, the World Health Organization and other countries globally are issuing warnings for people to take preventive measures.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from fit
Topics: coronavirus COVID-19 What We Know
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.