Is COVID-19 XBB Variant 5x 'More Toxic Than Delta?' Post is Alarmist!

Fact: The claims made in the viral text are misleading.

To begin with, XBB is not a new variant, it is a subvariant of the Omicron variant of COVID-19.

According to a statement published by the World Health Organisation (WHO) on 27 October 2022, XBB is a recombined subvariant, a sub-lineage of the Omicron variants BA.2.10.1 and BA.2.75.

Speaking to The Quint, Dr Chandrakant Lahariya, physician and epidemiologist who has extensively worked on vaccines and health systems said, "XBB is a BA.2 subvariant and is not very different from previous variants of Omicron."

Is it more 'deadly'?: Simply put, the XBB subvariant will not "alter much" for those with previous exposure to the Omicron (BA.2) variant.

According to a COVID-19 insights blog post by The Institute of Health Metrics and Evaluation's (IHME) dated 24 October, people who were previously infected with the Omicron variant will "maintain their immunity against the new subvariant."

Calling the XBB subvariant "just like any other (Omicron) variant," Dr Lahariya said that there was "nothing to worry about."

The Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG) also issued a statement that said that there was no report in "increase in severity of disease," and that it was "mild like with other Omicron sub-lineages" among Indian patients.

But what about reinfections?: Dr Lahariya told The Quint, that reinfections were "nothing to be worried about... especially in populations which have been affected by any different Omicron variant, for them it doesn't alter anything."