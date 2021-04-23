13 Dead in Maha COVID Hosp Fire, PM Announces Compensation
There were 17 patients in the ICU ward and only four survived.
A blaze at Vijay Vallabh Hospital, a COVID-care facility, in Virar, Palghar district of Maharashtra, early on Friday, 23 April, claimed the lives of at least 13 patients, Corona Control Room told ANI.
There were 17 COVID patients in the ICU, and the four surviving patients in the ICU have been moved to nearby hospitals.
The fire broke out at 3.13 am on the second floor ICU Ward of the four-storeyed hospital in Tirupati Nagar, and as per Virar Fire Brigade who spoke to IANS, the fire spread quickly to other wards. It was brought under control by three fire tenders.
Vasai Virar City Municipal Corporation carried out fire fighting operations, subduing the fire by 5.50 am, as per Deccan Herald.
The cause of the fire is being speculated to be an AC short-circuit that started in the ICU and spread quickly to other wards of the hospital.
CEO of the hospital, Dilip Shah, told local reporters that there have been 90 patients in the hospital. He confirmed that the fire sourced from the ICU ward which had the most critical patients.
The doctors and staff were present, reiterated what Dilip said.
Reactions to the Incident
The relief work is being reviewed by Local MLAs – Hitendra Thakur (Vasai) and his son Kshitij Thakur (Nalasopara), added the report.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has ordered an enquiry into the incident.
Devendra Fadnavis offered his condolences and asked for an in-depth inquiry and strong action to be taken against those responsible.
Defense Minister, Rajnath Singh expressed his condolences to the families of the deceased.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has approved an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each from PMNRF for the next of kin of those killed by the hospital fire. Those seriously injured will be compensated with Rs 50,000.
PM Modi also offered his condolences to the family of the deceased.
Oxygen Tanker Leak in Maharashtra
This incident comes two days after at least 24 COVID-19 patients died reportedly due to low oxygen supply after an oxygen-tanker leak on Wednesday, 21 April, outside Dr Zakir Hussain Hospital in Nashik, Maharashtra. The incident disrupted oxygen supply for 30 minutes.
Police on Thursday registered an FIR against unnamed persons in connection with the incident.
All those who died in the incident were reportedly COVID-19 patients on ventilators and required a constant supply of oxygen. The hospital was housing approximately 170 patients.
Maharashtra on Wednesday, 21 April, reported 67,468 new COVID-19 cases and the highest number of fatalities so far at 568. As many as 54,985 patients were discharged in the last 24 hours. The total case tally now stands at 40,27,827 with 6,95,747 active cases.
(This is a developing story, more updates will be added soon)
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.