Maha’s New COVID Curbs: 15% Office Attendance, 25 Wedding Guests
Maharashtra has announced a series of new, stricter restrictions to combat the horrific surge in coronavirus cases.
Maharashtra on Wednesday, 21 April announced a series of new, stricter restrictions to combat the horrific surge in coronavirus cases.
These new curbs include:
- Allowing no more than 15 per cent attendance in government and private offices
- Capping wedding guests at 25
- Reserving use of public transport for government personnel, medical professionals or those in need of medical treatment
Earlier on Wednesday, the state reported 568 COVID-19 deaths registering its highest ever single-day spike in death count. It also logged 67,468 new cases in the past 24 hours.
