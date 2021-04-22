World’s Highest 1-Day COVID-19 Spike in India, 3.14 Lakh New Cases
India on Thursday, 22 April, reported 3,14,835 fresh COVID-19 cases – the highest one-day spike so far and also the world’s biggest daily spike.
As many as 2,104 COVID fatalities and 1,78,841 discharges in 24 hours were recorded, as per the Union Health Ministry. The total case tally has now reached 1,59,30,965 with 22,91,428 active patients and 1,84,657 deaths. The total number of recoveries, meanwhile, stands at 1,34,54,880.
The same day, Maharashtra announced a series of stricter restrictions to combat the alarming surge in COVID cases. These curbs will come into effect from 8 pm on Thursday and will remain in force till 7 am on 1 May.
- Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal announced a lockdown in the national capital till 5 am on 26 April.
- The Centre on Monday announced that those above 18 will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine from 1 May.
- Several states will offer the COVID-19 vaccine free of cost from 1 May.
- Karnataka has imposed night and weekend curfews in the entire state. The night curfew will be in force from 9 pm to 6 am till 4 May.
- Section 144 of the CrPC has been imposed in Rajasthan from 22 April till 21 May.
- Uttar Pradesh will see weekend lockdowns from 8 pm, Friday, to 7 am, Monday.
- In an urgent hearing, the Delhi High Court on Wednesday directed the Central government to ensure the supply of medical oxygen by “whatever means required”.
Lucknow Hospitals Turn Away Patients Over Oxygen Shortage
Amid the COVID surge in Uttar Pradesh, its capital Lucknow is now reportedly facing a shortage of oxygen cylinders. Notices have been put up in at least two hospitals declaring the lack of medical oxygen and patients have been asked to visit other centres.
